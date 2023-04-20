Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 4-6-4, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-0-9-6, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 6-10-12-25-28
Lotto Jackpot
- $13.85 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $20 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-1-8, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-6-0-9, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-7-13-23-34
Powerball
- 4-11-21-38-64
- Powerball: 11
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.