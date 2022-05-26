MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-8-5, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-4-6-0, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 12-18-22-26-42
Lotto Jackpot
- $3.95 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $157 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-0-0, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-1-6-2, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-22-25-27-36
Powerball
- 19-28-39-42-57
- Powerball: 17
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $150 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.