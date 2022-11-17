 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-0-4, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-4-3-8, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-12-20-33-41

Lotto Jackpot

  • $3.95 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $238 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-9-5, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-3-6-2, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 20-25-26-34-41

Powerball

  • 28-34-51-53-56
  • Powerball: 11
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $93 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

