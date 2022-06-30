 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

Recommended for you…

MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-7-6, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-7-2-2, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-21-27-39-41

Lotto Jackpot

  • $6.2 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $360 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-8-2, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-2-5-6, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 13-24-38-40-42

Powerball

  • 8-40-49-58-63
  • Powerball: 14
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $20 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News