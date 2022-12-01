MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 4-7-6, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-1-9-5, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-27-28-33-35
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.85 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $333 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 7-0-9, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-1-1-0, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-10-13-36-37
Powerball
- 4-19-24-47-66
- Powerball: 10
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $81 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.