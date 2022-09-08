 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT THursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-6-6, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-0-7-6, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 7-15-18-25-27

Lotto Jackpot

  • $2.45 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $210 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-2-4, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-0-5-9, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 2-19-20-24-36

Powerball

  • 3-16-30-33-36
  • Powerball: 20
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $186 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

