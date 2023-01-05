MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-3-9, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-1-1-6, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 3-24-25-27-45
Lotto Jackpot
- $7.1 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $940 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-0-1, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-8-1-4, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 8-14-21-26-38
Powerball
- 12-32-56-67-68
- Powerball: 26
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $325 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.