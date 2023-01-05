 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-3-9, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-1-1-6, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 3-24-25-27-45

Lotto Jackpot

  • $7.1 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $940 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-0-1, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-8-1-4, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-14-21-26-38

Powerball

  • 12-32-56-67-68
  • Powerball: 26
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $325 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News