MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-8-3, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 7-9-5-9, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 21-29-33-38-39

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $565 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-1-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 2-4-9-8, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 5-6-21-28-41

Lotto

  • 4-15-26-41-45-50
  • Extra Shot: 25
  • Jackpot: $6.65 million

Power Ball

  • 17-41-47-60-61
  • Power Ball: 17
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $215 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

