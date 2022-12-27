MAT Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 1-8-3, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-9-5-9, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 21-29-33-38-39
Mega Millions jackpot
- $565 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-1-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 2-4-9-8, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-6-21-28-41
Lotto
- 4-15-26-41-45-50
- Extra Shot: 25
- Jackpot: $6.65 million
Power Ball
- 17-41-47-60-61
- Power Ball: 17
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $215 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.