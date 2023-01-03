MAT Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-1-8, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-2-3-9, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 9-18-24-30-43
Mega Millions jackpot
- $785 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-6-3, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-4-2-6, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-11-28-30-45
Lotto
- 4-6-7-10-12-38
- Extra Shot: 9
- Jackpot: $7.1 million
Power Ball
- 7-9-12-31-62
- Power Ball: 22
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $291 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.