MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-4-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-6-1-9, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 12-14-23-32-36

Megamillions jackpot

  • $207 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-0-2, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-6-1-3, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-6-30-40-41

Lotto

  • 2-3-6-7-25-47
  • Extra Shot: 9
  • Jackpot: $3.95 million

Power Ball

  • 19-35-53-54-67
  • Power Ball: 21
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $76 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

