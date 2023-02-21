Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
0-2-5, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
3-1-4-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
6-10-21-41-44
Mega Millions jackpot
$104 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
1-5-1, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
6-5-8-7, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
3-27-30-31-39
Lotto
1-7-9-12-21-36
Extra Shot: 7
Jackpot: $10.25 million
Power Ball
3-17-26-38-54
Power Ball: 15
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $100 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.