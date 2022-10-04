MAT Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 1-9-1, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-8-4-4, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 1-5-13-16-25
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $380 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-1-2, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-6-4-0, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 10-23-38-39-42
Lotto
- 9-21-26-32-36-46
- Extra Shot: 25
- Jackpot: $4.25 million
Power Ball
- 2-16-22-55-63
- Power Ball: 22
- Power Play: 4
- Jackpot: $353 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.