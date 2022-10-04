 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-9-1, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

  • 8-8-4-4, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 1-5-13-16-25

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $380 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-1-2, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-6-4-0, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 10-23-38-39-42

Lotto

  • 9-21-26-32-36-46
  • Extra Shot: 25
  • Jackpot: $4.25 million

Power Ball

  • 2-16-22-55-63
  • Power Ball: 22
  • Power Play: 4
  • Jackpot: $353 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

