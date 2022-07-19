 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 3-1-6, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

  • 0-1-7-2, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 4-17-23-41-45

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $555 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-0-1, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-9-8-8, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 6-14-22-24-30

Lotto

  • 9-10-13-18-25-40
  • Extra Shot: 14
  • Jackpot: $7.55 million

Power Ball

  • 14-34-36-50-58
  • Power Ball: 5
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $101 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

