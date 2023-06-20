Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
7-9-1, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
5-2-4-5, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
6-13-16-26-35
Mega Millions jackpot
$300 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
1-7-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
1-9-5-9, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
3-14-16-24-45
Lotto
2-5-16-27-31-46
Extra Shot: 13
Jackpot: $17.9 million
Power Ball
36-39-52-57-69
Power Ball: 1
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $400 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.