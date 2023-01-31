 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

5-7-9, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

1-9-8-6, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

2-12-16-32-45

Mega Millions jackpot

$31 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

8-9-3, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

4-0-6-6, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

9-26-27-32-45

Lotto

10-18-26-32-46-50

Extra Shot: 10

Jackpot: $8.9 million

Power Ball

1-4-12-36-49

Power Ball: 5

Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $653 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.

