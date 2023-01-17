MAT Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-8-3, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-0-2-1, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-32-38-43-45
Mega Millions jackpot
- $20 billion
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-1-2, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-6-0-4, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 18-20-24-31-44
Lotto
- 13-22-25-44-49-50
- Extra Shot: 15
- Jackpot: $8 million
Power Ball
- 4-14-33-39-61
- Power Ball: 3
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $439 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.