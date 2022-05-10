 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-5-5, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-8-6-6, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 8-19-24-32-40

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $86 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-6-0, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-9-4-4, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 4-22-36-41-43

Lotto

  • 3-8-24-27-31-32
  • Extra Shot: 10
  • Jackpot: $3.05 million

Power Ball

  • 18-30-35-52-56
  • Power Ball: 5
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $68 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News