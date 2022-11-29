 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-1-9, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 8-3-1-4, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 6-11-14-16-24

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $305 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 6-7-3, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-2-4-9, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 4-5-26-33-38

Lotto

  • 4-18-21-32-34-45
  • Extra Shot: 25
  • Jackpot: $4.85 million

Power Ball

  • 29-30-32-48-50
  • Power Ball: 20
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $65 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

