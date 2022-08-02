 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-0-2, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-9-2-6, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 4-21-36-40-42

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $20 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-8-5, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-9-9-2, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 18-27-33-37-44

Lotto

  • 21-28-30-31-37-48
  • Extra Shot: 6
  • Jackpot: $8.45 million

Power Ball

  • 15-21-31-36-65
  • Power Ball: 16
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $202 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

