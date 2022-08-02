MAT Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-0-2, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-9-2-6, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 4-21-36-40-42
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $20 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-8-5, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-9-9-2, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 18-27-33-37-44
Lotto
- 21-28-30-31-37-48
- Extra Shot: 6
- Jackpot: $8.45 million
Power Ball
- 15-21-31-36-65
- Power Ball: 16
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $202 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.