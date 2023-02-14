Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
7-7-8, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
3-9-6-7, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-5-28-39-42
Mega Millions jackpot
$67 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
2-0-3, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
9-2-1-5, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
3-23-29-37-41
Lotto
4-31-32-42-43-47
Extra Shot: 8
Jackpot: $9.8 million
Power Ball
17-26-37-61-65
Power Ball: 2
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $57 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.