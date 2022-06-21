 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-9-1, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-4-2-2, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 23-34-36-41-42

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $290 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 7-2-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-1-2-4, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-9-15-17-34

Lotto

  • 2-4-19-26-28-43
  • Extra Shot: 4
  • Jackpot: $5.75 million

Power Ball

  • 3-44-61-63-69
  • Power Ball: 13
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $312 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

