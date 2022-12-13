 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 7-8-8, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-4-5-4, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-6-7-17-24

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $400 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-7-6, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-4-4-2, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 5-19-27-34-44

Lotto

  • 8-9-10-31-38-47
  • Extra Shot: 8
  • Jackpot: $5.75 million

Power Ball

  • 16-31-50-55-61
  • Power Ball: 9
  • Power Play: 4
  • Jackpot: $134 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

