MAT Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-8-3, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-3-7-8, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 5-12-25-35-44

Megamillions jackpot

  • $87 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-3-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 2-8-4-4, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-15-23-31-40

Lotto

  • 6-20-24-28-43-44
  • Extra Shot: 17
  • Jackpot: $3.05 million

Power Ball

  • 13-19-36-39-59
  • Power Ball: 13
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $1.2 billion

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

 

