MAT Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-8-3, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-3-7-8, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-12-25-35-44
Megamillions jackpot
- $87 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-3-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 2-8-4-4, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-15-23-31-40
Lotto
- 6-20-24-28-43-44
- Extra Shot: 17
- Jackpot: $3.05 million
Power Ball
- 13-19-36-39-59
- Power Ball: 13
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $1.2 billion
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.