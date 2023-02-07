Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
4-3-6, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
3-8-2-7, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
6-27-28-30-39
Mega Millions jackpot
$31 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
9-2-8, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
2-9-3-1, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
2-12-15-33-37
Lotto
4-25-26-28-40-50
Extra Shot: 4
Jackpot: $9.35 million
Power Ball
5-11-22-23-69
Power Ball: 7
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.