Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
4-9-3, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
6-6-8-2, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
12-13-22-27-28
Mega Millions jackpot
$218 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
6-0-0, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
8-2-6-0, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
12-14-17-40-43
Lotto
4-5-12-14-20-50
Extra Shot: 27
Jackpot: $17 million
Power Ball
2-31-45-46-49
Power Ball: 20
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $285 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.