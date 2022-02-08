Matt Bollant collects his 400th win and 3 other things to know about Eastern Illinois sports

CHARLESTON — When Kira Arthofer banked in a game-winning shot to give the Eastern Illinois women's basketball a hard-fought 70-68 road win over SIUE, it also marked a milestone for head coach Matt Bollant.

The win was the 400th overall of Bollant's career.

"What a way to get it, on a last second shot," Bollant said. "A lot of adversity. A lot of things didn't go our way today. So, pretty special to find a way to win."

With the win, the Panthers swept the Cougars for the third year in a row and move to 13-10 overall and 8-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

EIU will be back in action at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Monahan wins award

Eastern Illinois guard Miah Monahan was named the OVC Freshman of the Week for the week of January 31-February 6.

She became the second Panther to earn the honor this season, joining fellow freshman guard Julia Bengtson, who has won the honor twice. It marks the first time that multiple Panthers have earned the honor in the same season since the 2016-17 season when Allison Van Dyke won it four times and Zharia Lenior won it once.

Monahan provided a major spark for the Panthers off the bench this past week, continuing her recent hot streak in EIU's home win over SIUE by scoring 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. She also dished out four assists and collected three rebounds in the win. In EIU's following game at SEMO, she scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range. Overall, she shot 7-of-11 (63.6%) for the week, including 5-of-8 (62.5%) from three-point range.

Monahan got off to a strong start this season, scoring eight points on a 3-of-3 shooting in EIU's season-opening win over Lindenwood. She scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting and dished out five assists in her first career start against Oakland City on Nov. 22. She further showcased her ability to pass the ball effectively in the University of Hawaii Tournament, where she dished out four assists against Gonzaga on November 27.

Monahan has come on even stronger in recent games. Prior to this past week, she scored 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting in EIU's overtime home win over Tennessee State on January 29. She has shown an ability to shoot, and can also run the point effectively — she averages just under two assists. This entire crop of freshmen have given Panther fans much hope for the future of the program.

Hatfield sets track record

Eastern Illinois wrapped up its indoor track and field meet at the Notre Dame Meyo Invitational, at which Dustin Hatfield broke the all-time EIU record for the 3,000 meter with a time of 8:01.54. Hatfield, a redshirt junior from Spring Green, Wis., had previously moved into third all-time with his time of 8:09.84.

In the Ryan Shay 3000m race, Hatfield took home back-to-back wins in the event while also setting new school and career records. His time of 8:01.54 ranks first in the Ohio Valley Conference. Teammate Jamie Marcos also finished third in the 3000m, finishing with a time of 8:03.43, which ranks second in the OVC and third all-time at Eastern Illinois.

EIU will be back in action next Friday when it travels to Allendale, Mich. to compete in the Grand Valley State Big Meet.

Papavasilopoulos ranked 2nd in tennis

The Ohio Valley Conference released its predicted order of finish and top ten player rankings for the 2022 spring season. The EIU men were picked to finish fourth in the OVC race while the Panther women were selected seventh.

In addition the OVC selected a list of the top ten individual players for both the men and women. Rachel Papavasilopoulos was ranked as the No. 2 women's player in the preseason OVC poll.

