Mattoon Chamber honors Sarah Bush Lincoln for excellence

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System's employees stepped up during the past two years to overcome COVID-19 challenges that they never could have imagined previously, said Vice President for Operations Kim Uphoff.

Support shown by the community helped make it possible for these healthcare workers to continue serving area patients' needs throughout the pandemic, Uphoff said. That much appreciated support has continued with Sarah Bush Lincoln receiving the inaugural Mattoon Chamber of Commerce’s Award of Excellence, she said.

"We really feel the love of the community and that means a great deal to our employees," Uphoff said on Monday.

The Mattoon Chamber presented the Award of Excellence during its annual dinner Friday, during which it also honored Cromwell Group, Inc. radio with the Small Business of the Year Award and posthumously honored local historian Steve Thompson with the Citizen of the Year Award.

Jamie Rieck, who was president of the Chamber board in 2021, said during the dinner that the new award celebrates Sarah Bush Lincoln for being a healthcare provider and “economic engine” for the region since opening in May 1977, noting that the health system is preparing to mark its 45th anniversary. He noted that the health system has grown from 200 employees on an 80 acre campus with a single building to 2,723 employees on a 120 acre campus with five buildings, plus several satellite locations.

"Over the years, it has grown, changed, and morphed into a health system that addresses the majority of the critical health needs of an expansive community," Rieck said.

Rieck said this award also pays tribute to Sarah Bush Lincoln for meeting the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years. He said the health system's employees went from making their own protective masks and gown when supplies were short nationwide at the beginning of the pandemic to eventually administering more than 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and offering monoclonal antibody treatments.

"Employees worked long hours and they held the hands of patients offering comfort and compassion when family wasn't able to be there," Rieck said of COVID-19 quarantines.

Spencer said at Friday's event that she would like to dedicate the Award of Excellence to every single Sarah Bush Lincoln employee who stood with the health system during the pandemic.

“Our employees did extraordinary things during an unprecedented and challenging time.” Spencer said.

Regarding the other awards, Sarah Dowell, membership and community programs director at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, said the Small Business of the Year Award honors Cromwell radio for its support of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital organization, the area One Stop Community Christmas, the YMCA and many other charitable causes.

Luci Englum, general manager with Cromwell in Mattoon, said their Nashville, Ind.-based parent company encourages all of its radio stations and employees to play active roles in their communities.

“What makes the difference in local (radio) markets is what is in between the songs,” Englum said. “We thrive on ways to give back.”

Sandra Graven, a member of the Mattoon City Council and a friend to Thompson, said the Citizen of the Year Award posthumously honors this historic preservation consultant, who died on July 22 at age 69, for serving as a volunteer and a mentor on a wide range of local projects. These efforts included helping to develop a women's suffrage exhibit with the Coles County Historical Society, leading archaeological digs at Allison-Cunningham Park, and creating a Civil War memorial at the Roundhouse Complex.

“His passion for history and making the community better was contagious,” Graven said. The award included a drawing of Thompson standing in celebration on the World War II tank that he helped refurbish at Peterson Park.

During Friday’s dinner, the Chamber also recognized Katy Lytle as the Ambassador of the Year for her volunteer service with the Chamber of Commerce and welcomed Englum as the 2022 board president for the organization.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0