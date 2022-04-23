Mattoon Chamber honors Sarah Bush Lincoln's years of excellence

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System has become the first recipient of the inaugural Mattoon Chamber of Commerce’s Award of Excellence.

The Chamber presented this new award Friday evening during its annual dinner, where it also honored Cromwell Group, Inc. radio with its Small Business of the Year Award and posthumously honored local historian Steve Thompson with the Citizen of the Year Award.

Jamie Rieck, who was president of the Chamber board in 2021, said the new award celebrates Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System for being a healthcare provider and “economic engine” for the region since opening in May 1977 and for meeting the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

“I would like to dedicate this award to every single Sarah Bush Lincoln employee who stood with us during the pandemic,” said Kim Spencer Uphoff, vice president of operations at Sarah Bush Lincoln. “Our employees did extraordinary things during an unprecedented and challenging time.”

Sarah Dowell, membership and community programs director at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, said the Small Business of the Year Award honors Cromwell radio for its support of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital organization, the area One Stop Community Christmas, the YMCA and many other charitable causes.

