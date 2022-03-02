 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon church to host fish fries during Lent

MATTOON — The arrival of Lent brings with it weekly fish fries at Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.

The meals will be dine in or carry-out at the KC Clubhouse, 312 N. 20th St., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1 and 8.

The menu includes fried fish, baked potato, cole slaw, green beans and a roll.

The cost is $10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There is a $9 early bird special from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children ages 6 and under, who are dining in, eat for free.

