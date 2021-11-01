Mattoon City Council to vote on hiring two firefighters

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote during its Tuesday, Nov. 2, meeting on hiring two probationary firefighters to fill vacancies within the Mattoon Fire Department.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss wrote in a report to the council that the first proposed firefighter, Lucas Ruholl of Newton, is a state licensed paramedic and certified basic operations firefighter. He said Ruholl is an emergency medical services instructor at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and will continue to work there part time.

Hilligoss said the second proposed firefighter, Kolton Rose of Sullivan, is a state certified emergency medical technician and a volunteer with the Sullivan Fire Protection District, which has given him some training experiences in the fire service. He said Rose is a member of the Army National Guard.

The council also will consider approving a revised engagement letter for legal services with City Attorney Daniel Jones, who was appointed in 2017. The revised agreement would continue Jones' service to May 1, 2025. He would be paid $3,750 per month for regular tasks, such as prosecuting ordinance violation cases and advising city officials, and $200 per hour if needed for "extraordinary" tasks, such as addressing aspects of litigation and bond work.

In addition, the council is set to hear a presentation from The Haven board member Jennifer White on upcoming events related to this homeless shelter and community kitchen at 1812 Western Ave. The Haven typically holds events during Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, which is Nov. 13-21 this year.

The council meeting at 6:30 p.m. will be held in a virtual format due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC211102 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2557 547 7505 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

