Mattoon council creates economic development post, talks Hilton Garden Inn plans

MATTOON — The City Council has created a community development and planning manager position and filled the post.

Alexander Benishek is set to start serving in this new post on Jan. 2 after completing his current role as a Mattoon-assigned fellow in community development from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs and Western Illinois University.

Council members voted on the community development and planning manager proposals during their meeting Tuesday evening and talked about an upcoming economic development project, the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn and McKenna-Yost Convention Center.

“I think we have a great opportunity with a young man (Benishek) who already has a record of things in Mattoon he has accomplished,” said Mayor Rick Hall.

Through his fellowship role, Benishek has helped create a Move to Mattoon incentive program with support from local businesses to try to draw remote workers to the community and has helped obtain a $50,000 T-Mobile grant for creating a pocket park in a vacant downtown lot along Broadway Avenue.

In response to an audience member’s question, City Administrator Kyle Gill said various city officials had been working piecemeal on economic development projects with Coles Together, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce and other groups. He said the community development and planning manager position will provide a more focused approach to the city’s work on such projects.

Gill said the community development and planning manager also will take on the zoning official responsibilities of a vacant electrical code position that the city has not been able to fill. He said the new position will not require the creation of related support staff roles.

Council member Dave Cox said creating an economic development position is something that the city has considered in several forms over the years but not implemented until now.

“I am very excited for the future of Mattoon,” Cox said.

Regarding the Hilton Garden Inn, Hall and other officials said they recently toured the hotel and its attached convention center as the ownership completes setup work there and prepares to seek a permanent occupancy permit.

The Yost Management Co. of Charleston and its business partners have constructed the hotel and convention center at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. The Hilton Garden Inn website reports that reservations are being accepted for Dec. 30 and beyond at this hotel, which will include a restaurant and an indoor pool.

“We are going to be really proud of the Hilton when it opens,” Hall said.

In other matters, the council appointed firefighter Logan Ratliff to regular employment status upon successful completion of his probationary period on Tuesday.