Mattoon council may look into creating Remington Road business district

MATTOON — The city is interested in possibly establishing Remington Road business and tax increment financing (TIF) districts to fund infrastructure improvements on the east side, including for the proposed sports complex there.

During its meeting on Tuesday, June 7, the Mattoon City Council is scheduled to consider hiring the Peckham Guyton Albers and Viets, Inc. planning and design firm from St. Louis to provide technical services for investigating the possibility of establishing those districts. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

The proposed contract outlines a Remington Road Project Area bordered on the north by Illinois Route 16, on the east by Interstate 57, on the south by Country Club Road (excluding an exiting residential area), and on the west by the farmland to the south and west of Walmart. Remington Road, which runs from Dettro Drive at Walmart east to Home Depot, is at the center of this map.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said sales and property tax revenue generated by development in new Remington Road districts could be used to fund infrastructure work there, including for the Lincoln Land of Sports Complex. Developers have proposed creating this estimated $60 million complex of ball diamonds and other sports facilities on property at the southwest corner of I-57 and Route 16.

Gill said the Remington Road area does have storm water drainage problems, so it might meet the state's requirement that TIF districts be in blighted areas. He said the Remington Road area might more easily meet business district requirements, which have already been met by the existing Broadway Avenue East business district that includes the Cross County Mall.

If a new business district is approved, Gill said the sales tax rate for businesses there would increase by 1% to match the existing 8 3/4% rate in effect at the mall, Big Lots, Slumberland and other Broadway Avenue East businesses.

Tuesday's meeting is also scheduled to include council discussion on establishing a backyard chicken ordinance at the request of Mattoon residents interested in raising these birds. The council will not take a vote on any proposed ordinances that night.

