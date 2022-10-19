Mattoon council renews solar farm permit, sells downtown lot

MATTOON — A planned solar farm that has been in the works since 2018 on the northwest edge of Mattoon has gotten its special use permit renewed.

Cypress Creek Renewables of Santa Monica, California plans to develop this 5-megawatt solar energy facility, known as Serenity Solar, on a 36-acre field at 1021 N. 33rd St. The company first obtained a city special use permit in 2018, got the permit renewed in 2020, and then renewed again by the Mattoon City Council at Tuesday's meeting.

City Administrator Kyle Gill reported to the council that Cypress Creek Renewables and other solar energy developers have been waiting to utilize a new round of state of Illinois' incentives that have a Nov. 1 application deadline.

"We have a lot more coming in the future. I get calls every day from different solar people," Gill said.

In other matters, the council voted to sell a city-owned lot at 2017 Western Ave. for $5,800 to Carl and Kelsa Bartels of Mattoon following an online public auction on Sept. 19. Years earlier, the previous owners accepted an agreement to sign over this property to the city following a fire there in January 2010.

Carl and Kelsa Bartels own her family's House Brothers Tavern at 2009 Western Ave., east of the vacant lot, and recently purchased Pat's Lounge at 2019 Western, west of this lot. House Brothers recently created a beer garden along its west wall, on which a new mural honoring the family's history of military service is painted. Kelsa Bartels now plans to create an outdoor seating area next to Pat's Lounge.

Other council actions included hiring Shawn Wernsing as a public works maintenance worker, appointing Scott Carter to the Mattoon Arts Council, and allocating a $500 tourism grant from hotel/motel tax funds to Omega Nu Chapter of Sigma Alpha for the Oct. 29 Witches Walk and Ball.