Mattoon graduate Drake Jeffries signs with Orlando Magic

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Drake Jeffries, team president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced this week. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who graduated from Mattoon in 2017, played and started in 17 games last season with the University of Wyoming, averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game, while shooting .491 (57-116) from three-point range.

Jeffries, who graduated from Wyoming in the spring, appeared in 42 career games (21 starts) during two seasons at Wyoming (2020-22), averaging 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game, while shooting .424 (109-257) from three-point range.

Jeffries' college career began at NCAA Division II Minot State University in North Dakota, where he played one season (2018-19), then he transferred to Indian Hills Community College in Iowa and played one season (2019-20).

Jeffries helped Indian Hills go 30-3 and win 13 straight games as well as qualify for the Division I NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. Jeffries was not a starter for the first 12 games of the season, but an injury to one of the players put him at the three spot where started 20 contests.

At Mattoon, Jeffries was a first team all-Apollo Conference player and made the JG-TC All-Area team twice. He averaged 17.6 points as a senior to lead the team, and also led the Green Wave in scoring as a junior at 12.6 points per game. Also as a junior, Jeffries finished 11th at the IHSA State Track Class 2A Meet in the triple jump.

Jeffries will wear #55 with the Orlando Magic.