MATTOON — Sports fans are invited to gather for Mattoon High School varsity football's first home game of the season Friday evening at renovated Gaines Field.

Pat Gaines said his late father, longtime Mattoon Athletic Director Harry Gaines, would have loved to see the improvements that were made in 2021-2022 to his namesake football complex and to the school's track, baseball diamond, tennis courts and soccer field.

"It looks beautiful. They did a great job, not just with the football field, but with the facilities for all the kids," Gaines said, noting his dad was a proponent of such projects. This included him constructing the former MHS All Sports Center through donations and volunteer labor.

The football field was named in Gaines' honor following his retirement in 1972 from 17 years of service as athletic director. The Mattoon school district plans to rededicate Gaines Field and hold other special activities Friday to celebrate the first varsity football home game of the season.

Pat Gaines, who lives in Tennessee, said he is traveling back to Mattoon to gather with his extended family for the rededication. A focal point of their gathering will be the Gaines Field memorial, which they created years ago and has since been reconfigured as part of the renovation.

The brick-framed stone memorial, located enroute to the stands, is inscribed with a portrait of Gaines (1913-1996) and information about his history in athletics.

"When my dad got that honor (the Gaines Field name), we wanted to make sure people will know who he was 100 years from now," Gaines said of the memorial. "We just want to make sure people know who he was."

While attending Mattoon High School, Gaines was captain of the basketball, football and track teams during his senior year in 1934. He held the MHS 880-yard record in track for 33 years and was captain of Mattoon's only Big 12 Conference championship basketball team.

At the University of Illinois, Gaines served as captain of the cross country and track teams. He held U of I's 600- and 1,000-yard records at one time and was also a member of U of I's 1937 national cross country championship team.

Following Navy service in World War II as a physical trainer, Lt. Gaines returned to his hometown high school as a history teacher and coach. He helped establish the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame in 1996.

Pat Gaines said his father achieved great athletic success and saw his other sons, Jeff and Mike, become noted athletes, but he did not pressure him or other youths to go into sports. He said his father was just happy to see youths join Scouting, in his case, or any other positive activity.

"That was my dad. He just wanted kids to be involved and do something," Pat Gaines said.

Community members are invited to remember Gaines during the rededication ceremony at the 7 p.m. Friday game versus Richland County (Olney), which also will feature an airplane flyover by a World War II era North American T-6G Texan trainer aircraft.

Friday's activities also will include free food from 5-6:30 p.m., while supplies last, and a live acoustic performance from Nashville country duo Lazy Jane from 5-6:15 p.m.

