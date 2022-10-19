 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon LIFT vocational training center to hold open house

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center is scheduled to host a public open house on Friday, Oct. 21.

Community members from throughout the region are invited to tour the facility, meet the facilitators, and see what current students are learning during this event from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at LIFT, which is downtown at 121 S. 17th St.

The school district said the open house will be an informational opportunity for students (and their parents) who are interested in applying for the spring semester at LIFT, as well as for anyone interested in seeing the building.

LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) opened this fall in a renovated, seven-level former Consolidated Communications office building. The center offers communications, childcare, HVAC/green energy, manufacturing/architecture/construction, information technology, leadership, and culinary arts/hospitality courses to students from multiple participating school districts.

Collection: LIFT vocational training center opens for classes

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

