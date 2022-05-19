Mattoon man gets 7 years for sexually abusing child

MATTOON — Noah D. Hunt, the Mattoon man convicted of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday in Coles County Circuit Court following Hunt’s conviction on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A jury had found him guilty after a day-long trial March 23.

Wednesday’s sentencing had come after an earlier motion by defense attorney Gina Vonderheide for a new trial, which had been denied. Hunt’s prison sentence was offset with credit for 155 days spent in custody since his arrest in December. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs.

Vonderheide immediately filed a motion for reconsideration of the sentence and that is scheduled to be heard June 6. The court ordered that Hunt will remain in the Coles County Jail until he’s brought back for the June 6 hearing.

Mattoon police reports, which had described Hunt as homeless, said he had been arrested following complaints he had touched the victim “in a sexual manner.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0