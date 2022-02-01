Mattoon schools to go virtual for rest of week

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District has announced it will conduct classes virtually for the rest of the week.

The announcement, posted on the district’s website, comes as the region prepares for the arrival a winter storm Tuesday evening that is expected to bring with it a mix of ice and snow to Coles County.

“Mattoon schools will be transitioning learning to eLearning Days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (February 2nd-4th). All practices, events, and extracurriculars for those days will be postponed,” the statement read.

Students and families will receive further information via email.

