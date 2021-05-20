Mattoon teen cancer survivor gives blood for first time

MATTOON — Teenage cancer survivor Dwight Tell has been helping with a blood drive in his name for 12 years now but had not been old enough to give blood until this week.

A day after turning 16, Tell donated for the first time Wednesday during the opening day of the Dwight Tell Blood Drive at the ImpactLife Donor Center in the Cross County Mall.

"I came in here really nervous and then I got screened and it kind of calmed my nerves," said Tell, who focused on asking staff several questions about the process as his blood was drawn. "It went great. It didn't hurt."

Tell, a sophomore at Mattoon High School, was treated for neuroblastoma beginning at age 2 and received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment, which lasted about one year. He has been cancer-free for 13 years.