Mattoon teen cancer survivor gives blood for first time
Mattoon teen cancer survivor gives blood for first time

MATTOON — Teenage cancer survivor Dwight Tell has been helping with a blood drive in his name for 12 years now but had not been old enough to give blood until this week.

A day after turning 16, Tell donated for the first time Wednesday during the opening day of the Dwight Tell Blood Drive at the ImpactLife Donor Center in the Cross County Mall.

"I came in here really nervous and then I got screened and it kind of calmed my nerves," said Tell, who focused on asking staff several questions about the process as his blood was drawn. "It went great. It didn't hurt."

First blood donation

ImpactLife staff member Cherie Foster draws blood from cancer survivor and first-time donor Dwight Tell, 16, of Mattoon on Wednesday during the opening day of the Dwight Tell Blood Drive at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

Tell, a sophomore at Mattoon High School, was treated for neuroblastoma beginning at age 2 and received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment, which lasted about one year. He has been cancer-free for 13 years.

His mother, Dana Tell, said they usually hold the drive between his "cancer-free day" on May 12 and his birthday on May 18. Tell said she is proud of her son for giving blood and for overcoming his nerves, adding that he does not usually get nervous.

"Now I get to participate and be in here giving blood like everyone else," Tell said, adding that donors can help many other people through this action.

The second and final day of the drive is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the donor center. Masks and appointments, call (217) 367-2202, are required. Anyone age 17 and up, or 16 with parent permission, who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health meets the basic eligibility requirements.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and other area hospitals. It reports that blood donations help treat patients dealing with cancer, trauma, or major surgeries.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

