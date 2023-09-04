MATTOON — Six Amtrak passenger trains per day make stops at the downtown train depot, with four traveling between Chicago and Carbondale and two traveling between Chicago and New Orleans.

While remaining open to serve those passengers over the years, the depot at 1718 Broadway Ave. has often fallen victim to vandalism during the long stretches of time between train arrivals.

Following vandalism last month that was particularly destructive to the depot's passenger level restrooms, Mattoon Police Department Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said the city has begun reducing the hours in which the building is unlocked and open to the public.

"That is a nice building, and we want to keep it nice," Hurst said of the restored Illinois Central Railroad depot, which was constructed in 1918.

Public Works Director Dean Barber stated in a press release that the city will be locking the doors of the depot occasionally between trains arrivals. He said the doors will be unlocked one hour before each train.

"Most of the time this will occur after dark," Barber said. "However, the building may also be locked occasionally during daylight hours depending on circumstances."

The depot will still be open for public events, such as the Coles County Historical Society museum adjacent to the passenger area being open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday.

Barber said the police department's non-emergency phone number is posted on the doors if there is ever an accidental conflict with a late train arrival/departure. If those meeting a train find the doors locked, they can call 217-235-5451 to have an officer unlock the doors.

Hurst said officers have always proactively patrolled the depot, and the city installed new digital surveillance cameras there last year. Still, he said, vandalism has continued.

"It's difficult to keep a building like that open and accessible and not have these issues," Hurst said.

The deputy chief said recent incidents have included vandals damaging toilets, sinks, mirrors, paper towel dispensers and "pretty much anything and everything that is in the bathrooms."

Amtrak passengers Evan Erwin and Emma Baker, both Southern Illinois University students from Decatur, said after disembarking from a train on Aug. 29 that they regularly use the Mattoon depot and have found this facility to be generally well kept.

However, Erwin added that he had noticed fixtures in the bathroom that were damaged or missing.

"I was through here three weeks ago and I remember the soap dispenser didn't exist then," Erwin said.

Vandalism also has extended into the passenger area, such as plaques recognizing those who helped with the depot's 2010 restoration being removed from the wall and placed in the trash.

Mattoon City Council member Sandra Graven, who is a volunteer with the historical society, said the the vandalism also has included someone discharging a fire extinguisher near the elevator for the depot and the doors to the museum.

"It's sad that this would have happened. It really bothers me that people would do that to a historic place," Graven said. She added it was a relief the that the museum's doors and the display case in the passenger area were left untouched.

In an unrelated issue, Graven noted that the depot's air conditioning and elevator have been out of service recently. Barber said on Friday that repairs are underway and are expected to be completed soon.

Hurst said the police department has continued to make arrests for vandalism at the depot, with those arrested being a mixture of local adults and juveniles, overnight guests at the nearby Haven homeless shelter, and individuals passing through town.

Police officers also have stepped up efforts to ask people to move on if they are at the depot or across the street at Heritage Park, where vandalism and littering has occurred, and do not have a valid reason to be at these sites.

"We have had contact with those individuals, and they understand they can't just loiter," Hurst said.

Community members can report vandalism at the depot and Heritage Park to the police department by calling 217-235-5451.

Close Volunteers Gail Bahney, at left, and Carolyn Cloyd are shown on May 23, 2023 evening preparing the World War II U.S. Scientific Consultant uniform of Richard Adamson Lumpkin, of Consolidated Communications' founding family, for display as part of the new "Coles County Answers the Call" exhibit in the Coles County Historical Society's museum in the Mattoon train depot's lower level. Eastern Illinois University studio art master's students Lilly Lee of Toledo and Peyton Morrow of Mattoon stand on the "Art 13" exhibit floor on April 24, 2023 in the Lone Elm Room at the Mattoon train depot. The exhibit features the work of Lee, Morrow and 11 of their classmates in the studio art program. Model train enthusiasts Andy Thompson of Mattoon, at left, and Jim Ruef of Lerna make plans on Jan. 18, 2023 for opening the Jerry McRoberts memorial display in the Coles County Historical Society's Mattoon depot museum during the model train show that weekend at the Cross County Mall. Pictured, from the left, are Emma Tolppanen, Max Deremiah and Matthew Gerard Burns dancing during rehearsal on Nov. 28, 2022 for the Mattoon Arts Council's upcoming production of "Secret Santa" in the train depot's Lone Elm Room. The engine of the northbound Amtrak Saluki train waits for riders to board on Oct. 15, 2020 alongside the new passenger platform at the Mattoon depot. Amtrak passengers disembark from the southbound Amtrak Saluki train on March 9, 2020 in Mattoon before the cracked passenger platform was replaced later that year. City Parks & Recreation Superintendent Kurt Stretch works on a lighted Christmas wreath on Dec. 4, 2019 on the front of the train depot in preparation for the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas festival at 5-8 p.m. Friday. Sacred Heart Elementary School students wait in the lobby area at the Mattoon train depot on Dec. 6, 2018. One-and-a-half-year-old Kai Rogers of Charleston talks with Santa Claus at the train depot in Mattoon on Dec. 10, 2016. Photos: Mattoon train depot The restored Mattoon depot is home to an Amtrak passenger platform, a Coles County Historical Society museum, Lone Elm Room event venue, and Mattoon Tourism & Arts Office. Volunteers Gail Bahney, at left, and Carolyn Cloyd are shown on May 23, 2023 evening preparing the World War II U.S. Scientific Consultant uniform of Richard Adamson Lumpkin, of Consolidated Communications' founding family, for display as part of the new "Coles County Answers the Call" exhibit in the Coles County Historical Society's museum in the Mattoon train depot's lower level. Eastern Illinois University studio art master's students Lilly Lee of Toledo and Peyton Morrow of Mattoon stand on the "Art 13" exhibit floor on April 24, 2023 in the Lone Elm Room at the Mattoon train depot. The exhibit features the work of Lee, Morrow and 11 of their classmates in the studio art program. Model train enthusiasts Andy Thompson of Mattoon, at left, and Jim Ruef of Lerna make plans on Jan. 18, 2023 for opening the Jerry McRoberts memorial display in the Coles County Historical Society's Mattoon depot museum during the model train show that weekend at the Cross County Mall. Pictured, from the left, are Emma Tolppanen, Max Deremiah and Matthew Gerard Burns dancing during rehearsal on Nov. 28, 2022 for the Mattoon Arts Council's upcoming production of "Secret Santa" in the train depot's Lone Elm Room. The engine of the northbound Amtrak Saluki train waits for riders to board on Oct. 15, 2020 alongside the new passenger platform at the Mattoon depot. Amtrak passengers disembark from the southbound Amtrak Saluki train on March 9, 2020 in Mattoon before the cracked passenger platform was replaced later that year. City Parks & Recreation Superintendent Kurt Stretch works on a lighted Christmas wreath on Dec. 4, 2019 on the front of the train depot in preparation for the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas festival at 5-8 p.m. Friday. Sacred Heart Elementary School students wait in the lobby area at the Mattoon train depot on Dec. 6, 2018. One-and-a-half-year-old Kai Rogers of Charleston talks with Santa Claus at the train depot in Mattoon on Dec. 10, 2016.