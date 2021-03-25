Mattoon woman allegedly used registration plates stolen from dealership

MATTOON — Police arrested a Mattoon woman on Wednesday for allegedly driving a vehicle with registration plates that had been stolen from a car dealership and for drug and alcohol offenses.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that the 31-year-old woman was arrested on preliminary charges of use of stolen registration plates, obstructing justice, possession of methamphetamine , unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle, driving while license revoked, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

The department reported that the arrest occurred when police stopped the vehicle she was operating for traffic violations at approximately 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Lakeland Boulevard. The charges alleged that the woman provided police with a false name but was subsequently identified and found to be operating the vehicle with a revoked drivers license.