Save 15% on Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning

Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning, in partnership with K12 Stride Education, is an online educational platform that bridges the gap between learning and building fun. Students follow along through an educational journey as they use their hands to build motorized creations with actual building bricks. Learning objectives and benchmarks are taught through a series of games, quizzes and engaging content that is adaptive in nature.
The Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning approach to learning is imaginative, multi-sensory and fun!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!