Miller seeks nominees for U.S. service academies

DANVILLE — Students interested in a nomination to one of the United States service academies should contact U.S. Rep. Mary Miller before Oct. 21.

Members of Congress are able to nominate young men and women from their respective districts to one of our country's four service academies: Air Force, Army, Merchant Marine or Navy. Miller may nominate up to ten individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 15th District.

The Coast Guard academy does not accept congressional appointments and application must be made directly to that academy.

High school juniors and seniors should visit Miller's website, marymiller.house.gov, to find the application. Appointment to a military academy comes with a requirement to serve for five years after graduation from that academy.