Mitch Trubisky’s 2nd chance has arrived

First-round draft picks always get a second chance — usually a third and fourth — and every so often highly drafted players manage to shake a bust label attached to them.
The Chicago Bears missed on Mitch Trubisky when they traded up to select him No. 2 in 2017, a mistake made much worse by the meteoric rise of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, the two quarterbacks selected after him.
It’s a mistake that will haunt the Bears until they finally resolve their decadeslong pursuit for a savior at the position. The franchise’s track record for finding and developing quarterbacks means that could be measured in decades or generations — not years.
What is exasperating for everyone involved — from ownership to management, coaches, players and, yes, fans — is that the Bears haven’t been able to coax middle-of-the-road play out of their quarterbacks this season to complement a defense that is playoff-ready.
The Bears don’t need Mahomes or Watson — although they surely could use either — to be a threat in the NFC, but they can’t be dragged down weekly by lousy play at the game’s most important position. That’s where they are after a fluky 5-1 start has turned into a 5-5 season with no more room for error.
Which brings us to Sunday night’s game against the Packers in Green Bay and a new opportunity for Trubisky, who will start nine weeks after being benched in the third quarter against the Falcons in Atlanta when the Bears trailed 26-10.
As tempting as it might be to fantasize about a storybook comeback, it seems less likely than just about any of the other shots the Bears have taken on a quarterback over, oh, the last two or three decades.
Nick Foles is sidelined with a hip injury, and coach Matt Nagy won’t say where this is headed because he has no idea. But if Trubisky can spark an offense that is near the bottom of the league in far too many categories, it will be his gig for the final six games.
Don’t underestimate what this could do for Trubisky with free agency on the horizon. He says his right shoulder, injured on a carry against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 1, is fully healed. To a degree, he can change the narrative the league has about him in what amounts to a showcase for 31 other teams.
To do that, time spent on the sideline needs to have made Trubisky a different player. He has to make the kind of transformation Derek Carr made in Las Vegas. The Raiders brought in Marcus Mariota, another bust, this offseason, and no one loves to recycle quarterbacks more than Jon Gruden. Carr has been more confident this season, more decisive and aggressive with the willingness to cut it loose.
It’s anyone’s best guess if Trubisky can make that kind of transition in two months of observing. Whatever he says really doesn’t matter — it’s all about what he does — but one comment he made Friday was interesting.
“I did feel during those few weeks that I got better as a player, just testing different throws, leading the offense and seeing a lot of good looks from our defense and going against them,” Trubisky said of his scout-team experience. “It was tough, it was an adjustment, but I was always hopeful for another opportunity.”
