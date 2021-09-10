Monticello blitzes Stanford Olympia in convincing fashion 46-22

Monticello showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Stanford Olympia 46-22 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Sages' offense moved to a 13-8 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
