Mop made in Arcola in running for coolest thing made in Illinois

ARCOLA — The Tornado Spin Mop produced by Arcola-based Libman Co. moved to the round of 16 in the “Makers Madness” competition to celebrate the coolest thing made in Illinois.

The bracket-style tournament, hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, started with over 400 nominated products.

William Libman started The Libman Company, which manufactured durable wire-wound corn brooms, in 1896 in Chicago. In 1957, the company moved into a converted red brick schoolhouse in Arcola and has since expanded its operation and product line to include mops, brooms, brushes and cleaning tools. It is easily among the largest employers in Douglas County.

Libman is pitted against TexWalk Print Media manufactured by Jessup Manufacturing Co. Votes can be cast in each of the eight matchups through Sunday, April 10, at makersmadnessil.com.

Also representing Central Illinois is the Rivian Automotive's R1T electric pickup, manufactured in Normal. It is pitted against Jackpoint Jackstands.

Companies moving on to round of eight will be announced Tuesday, April 12, with the next round of voting determining the final four, which will be announced April 19. The winner will be announced April 27.

The 797F mining truck manufactured by the Caterpillar Inc. plant in Decatur won the first Makers Madness competition in 2020.

