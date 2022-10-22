Up for adoption is Morris. He’s a cuddler and lives to get pets. He occasionally will check out the available... View on PetFinder
Morris
Yankees fans are no longer grumbling about the Jordan Montgomery trade with Harrison Bader's postseason emergence.
A passenger said that "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up" while the flight was taxiing.
Other Crumble & Cream stops have been scheduled in Decatur, Paris and Taylorville.
The Butcher Shop is located at 108 E. Main St. in Casey, next to the World's Largest Rocking Chair.
Plans call for the Serenity Solar farm to be located on a 36-acre field at 1021 N. 33rd St. on the northwest edge of Mattoon.
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 in City Hall.
Check out all of Friday night's finals here.
Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade included Charleston school groups and more than 100 other entrants.
Charleston Police Chief Chad Reed and Todd Vilardo, Charleston schools superintendent, said they believe the program will be mutually beneficial for the schools and city.