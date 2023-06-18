The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 5 p.m.
The Matrix (1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne AMC, 5 p.m.
American Gangster (2007, Crime drama) Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters (1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd Sundance, 5:30 p.m.
Predators (2010, Science fiction) Adrien Brody, Topher Grace BBC America, 5:30 p.m.
The Incredibles (2004, Children) Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter Freeform, 5:30 p.m.
American History X (1998, Drama) Edward Norton, Edward Furlong Vice, 6 p.m.
Daddy's Perfect Little Girl (2021, Suspense) Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells LMN, 7 p.m.
Groundswell (2022, Romance) Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Look Who's Stalking (2023, Suspense) Alissa Filoramo, Juliana Destefano Lifetime, 7 p.m.
Shrek Forever After (2010, Children) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy Nick, 7 p.m.
