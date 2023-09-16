The Mummy (1999, Adventure) Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz Bravo, 5:30 p.m.
The Hangover Part II (2011, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms Comedy Central, 6 p.m.
Free Guy (2021, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer FX, 7 p.m.
Rio 2 (2014, Children) Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg Disney, 7 p.m.
The Vow (2012, Romance) Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum CMT, 7 p.m.
The Hangover Part III (2013, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms Comedy Central, 8:30 p.m.
Justice League (2017, Action) Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill TNT, 9 p.m.
Stand by Me (1986, Comedy-drama) Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix Vice, 9 p.m.
Dear John (2010, Romance) Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried CMT, 9:30 p.m.
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BET, 10 p.m.
Meet the Parents (2000, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller TBS, 10 p.m.