Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart TNT, 5 p.m.
Sharknado (2013, Action) Tara Reid, Ian Ziering SYFY, 5 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 6 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 6 p.m.
Nobody's Fool (2018, Romance-comedy) Tiany Haddish, Tika Sumpter FXM, 6:30 p.m.
S.W.A.T. (2003, Action) Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell VH1, 6:30 p.m.
The A-Team (2010, Action) Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper TNT, 7 p.m.
The Hustler (1961, Drama) Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason TCM, 7 p.m.
World War Z (2013, Horror) Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos AMC, 7 p.m.
Pretty Woman (1990, Romance-comedy) Richard Gere, Julia Roberts Freeform, 7:30 p.m.
Angel Has Fallen (2019, Action) Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman USA, 9 p.m.
True Lies (1994, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis VH1, 9 p.m.
Hunter Killer (2018, Action) Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman TNT, 9:30 p.m.